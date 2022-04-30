Gorbea: Poll has her leading in Dem. Governor race

Secretary of State and candidate for Governor Nellie Gorbea’s campaign today released a poll memo that they say shows Gorbea leading in the Democratic race for governor.

According to the campaign, Gorbea leads the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field with 30 percent. McKee placed second with 24 percent, former Secretary of state Matt Brown was at 10 percent, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes was at 7 percent, ad Luis Daniel Muñoz was at 1 percent. Some 26 percent of voters were reportedly undecided.

The poll was conducted by Lake Research Partners, which is Gorbea’s polling firm.

McKee also did not fair well in an online poll, which showed his popularity falling from 60 percent last fall to 42 percent, an 18 percent drop, the largest nationally according to Morning Consult.

RI AFL-CIO says Fung consistently opposed important labor issues

Rhode Island AFL-CIO President George Nee says the organization vehemently opposes former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung’s candidacy for the second Congressional District because of his “long history of opposing policies that help workers in Rhode Island.”

“As an organization representing more than 80,000 working people across the State of Rhode Island, the RI AFL-CIO vehemently opposes Allan Fung’s candidacy for Congress and the agenda of the national Republican Party,” Nee said in a statement.

“As a mayor and candidate for Governor, Allan Fung was consistently against minimum wage increases; he opposed continuing contract legislation, which levels the playing field for workers against management; he was against the Affordable Care Act, which provided health insurance to tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders; and he supported Right To Work laws, which serve to destroy the unions that give a voice to working people.



Fung announces candidacy Congress with strong support from Rep. Fenton-Fung

From Rep. Fung, Allan’s wife: “It was raining, there was so much traffic, and still the Varnum Armory was full of awesome #TeamFung supporters.

“As Allan took the stage there was an energy that has been missing from the political arena for a long time,” said state Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton Young, Allan’s wife.

“Our nation is on the wrong path – of that there is no doubt – and just like in Cranston, Allan knows he has the skills to fix it,” she said he is a laser focused problem solver, who transformed Cranston from a city in financial ruin to one of the Top 50 Cities in America.”