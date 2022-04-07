The season to renew yourself is here, with fresh spring Daffodil Days officially upon us—and Hotel Viking is celebrating with timely experiences throughout the month of April.

We caught up with Hotel Viking to find out about their upcoming spring events and happenings, here’s a look at what’s on tap.

Easter Brunch: The Easter Bunny is coming to One Bellevue!

Enjoy a festive, Easter Brunch in the Bellevue Ballroom at Hotel Viking complete with our signature raw bar, and other seasonal culinary delights! A full bar will be available for A La Carte drinks. Easter Eggs will be hidden throughout the hotel for young guests with an overnight stay to find and enjoy! Date: April 17th, 2022

Duckhorn Wine Dinner: Since 1976, Duckhorn Vineyards has been one of North America’s premier producers of Napa Valley wines.Experience Duckhorn Vineyard‘s tradition of quality and excellence at One Bellevue. Join Ian Merris from Duckhorn Vineyards as he leads a tasting of 5 wines, each paired with Chef Patrick Popores delights. Date and Time: April 29th, 6:30 PM

The Gilded Age Package: For those inspired by the latest HBO hit The Gilded Age, venture to Newport, the city by the sea and book Hotel Viking’s new Gilded Age Package and reimagine just what it felt like to live like a Vanderbilt. With The Gilded Age package, enjoy overnight accommodations, tickets to The Breakers Newport among other landmark mansions, and a credit to Hill Market — perfect for a delicious picnic overlooking the Atlantic Ocean! Package details include overnight accommodations, where guests can choose one of the specialty Mansion suites for an immersive experience, 2 Newport Mansion admission tickets and a $25 Credit to Hill Market. Please visit The Preservation Society of Newport County for more information on the Mansions! The resort fee and tax are additional. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply. Valid only for new reservations. Does not include group bookings.



Craft the Perfect Cocktail – The Cocktail Club Mixology Classes: Seeking a go-to spring cocktail to woe friends and family? Learn from expert mixologists at Hotel Viking’s Cocktail Club! Hosted at One Bellevue each Thursday in April beginning at 6:00pm, each drink is perfectly curated to showcase the notes, profile, and distillation of a selection of tasting spirits. For the perfect date night experience, guests receive a 15% discount for dinner at One Bellevue following their Cocktail Club experience. April Cocktail Club classes include:



April 7th: Rum 101, Unaged

April 14th: Vodka 101

April 21st: American Rye Whiskey

April 28th: Cognac

Advance reservations required and capacity is limited to 12 guests per class. Prices begin at $55 per person excluding taxes and additional gratuities.

Afternoon Tea delights: A glamorous Newport tradition like no other, enjoyAfternoon Tea at Hotel Viking every Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 – 4:30 pm. Held in The Garden Room, guests can enjoy a traditional gilded-age tea service as loose-leaf tea prepared tableside is paired with Chef’s quintessential tea offerings. Prices begin at $49.00 per person with 24hrs advance reservation is required.

Self-Care Sundays at Spa Fjör: Make the best of your long weekend with Hotel Viking’s Self Care Sunday Package. Along with your overnight accommodations, guests will be welcomed with an in-room spa amenity kit and a late check out on Monday to turn your suite at Hotel Viking into your home office for the day!

Spa Fjör Membership: Gear up for warm weather with Hotel Viking’s Spa Fjör membership. Spa Fjör has undergone significant renovations to now feature six treatment rooms and an expanded relaxation room with an impressive centerpiece, a 12′ x 7′ Himalayan sea salt wall, which is believed to have healing powers for the mind, body and spirit. In addition to introducing innovative design elements, Spa Fjör is now offering the Spa Fjör Membership for those seeking to pamper themselves, month after month. Spice up your self-care routine and enjoy a complimentary 50-minute Spa Fjör Facial or Spa Fjör Massage per month, after your treatment treat yourself with 25% off an additional spa service such as the Volcanic Earth Clay Ritual, an 80-minute ancient rite performed to soften, purify, and renew the skin that incorporates a traditional Balinese massage, pampering foot massage and aromatic shower using volcanic mineral rich Clay from Java and Kaolin to absorb toxins from the skin through the pores. Hotel Viking’s remodeled indoor pool also offers the Pool & Fitness Membership for those interested in getting their physical fitness in order, while in an oasis of relaxation and tranquility all year round. Please see below for details on each membership program.

For more information or to reserve your next stay or on-property experience, visit the website or contact 800-556-7126.