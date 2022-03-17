Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

Friday, March 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Drive My Car at 7:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, March 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Live music with The High Kings at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Sugarbabies at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, March 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –The 40 from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).