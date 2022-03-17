Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Friday, March 18
- Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend – March 18-21
- What’s Up Interview: RI guitar great Duke Robillard releasing new album ‘They Called It Rhythm & Blues’ Friday March 18
- Celtic Woman’s “Postcards From Ireland” arriving at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 18, 2022
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Opening Reception for RAW at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Drive My Car at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 10 am
Saturday, March 19
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am – IYRS Career Day
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – The High Kings live at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Live music with The High Kings at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Mark Cutler & Men of Great Courage from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugarbabies at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth – Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
Sunday, March 20
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am – Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10k | 2022 at Second Beach
- 10 am – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter Season
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 12:30 pm – Historic Irish Cemetery Tour
- 1 pm – Tarot Reading & Crystal Gridding at The Huddle
- 3 pm – Newport String Project Performance at Jamestown Arts Center
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The 40 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm