Welcome to the March Madness edition of “Six Picks Events.” As always, it’s a busy weekend around RI, with theater, music, art, and of course, basketball taking center stage for many. Have a great weekend!

Friday: The Jamestown Arts Center has an Opening Night reception for RAW, a new exhibition from curator Danielle Ogden. Learn more about the artists who have made radical shifts in their craft over the past three years in the exhibition RAW: Reassessment and Wonder. Details here.

Saturday: The Rhode Island Philharmonic returns with a classical program including works by Grieg, Liszt and Strauss. Grieg’s Piano Concerto will feature award-winning pianist Joyce Yang. There is an open rehearsal Friday. Tickets and further details here.

Saturday: The spirit of St. Patrick’s Day continues Saturday night at 7:30 at the JPT Film and Events Center with a concert from the Irish folk band, The High Kings. Click here to learn more about the band. Click here for tickets.

All Weekend: The Gamm Theatre in Warwick has performances of Ironbound, a story about the challenges of a Polish-American immigrant in America. Check out the critically acclaimed production from award-winning playwright Martyna Majok. Performances all weekend. Details here.

All Weekend: March Madness has arrived! This is one of the biggest weekends of the year for sports fans. There will be college basketball on TV at your favorite hangout all weekend long. Support local bars and restaurants that have struggled over the past two years. Go Friars! Details here.

Sunday: Creating Your Vision Photography Workshop is a great way to learn to work with professional models. Hosted by noted photographer David Lee Black, check out this workshop with Jeff O’Neal (Rev), Melanie Moore, Jessica Sullivan, Dan Sullivan and Sasha Sunday at 11AM at The Graduate Hotel in Providence. Details here.