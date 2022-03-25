The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

RIDOT (March 26 – April 1)

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

RITBA (March 27 – April 2)

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 3/28 to 4/1- 9 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge: Alternating Eastbound Lane Closures- 3/28 to 4/1- 9 am to 2 pm



Route 138 Connector: There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge: There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.

Sakonnet River Bridge: Southbound Left Lane Closure- 3/29 to 4/1- 9 am to 2:30 pm