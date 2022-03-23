Organizers in Providence today announced the PVDFest is returning to the capital city June 10-12, 2022. The free outdoor arts festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Artists and performers from “around the corner and around the globe” are expected to be a part of Providence’s world-renowned art and culture community which showcases the Creative Capital. The three days of PVDFest programming include live music, dance, food, and visual art installations in downtown Providence.

This year’s event is headlined by musical artists Rebirth Brass Band, Kermit Ruffins, the Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra, and Hit La Rosa. The complete schedule is expected to be posted soon. Click here for further details.