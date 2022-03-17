Newport Art Museum today announced that it will present a Call & Response 2022 Artist Talk with exhibiting artists Diane Barceló, Emily Belz, and On-Kyeong Seong on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

The talk will be followed by an informal Q&A with artists in the galleries. The event is free and open to all and can be enjoyed in person at the Museum or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link, and is available at newportartmuseum.org/events.

The Newport Art Museum is home to approximately 3,000 works of art including prints, drawings, photographs, sculptures, paintings, textiles, and decorative arts. The Museum also maintains archives related to its history. Call & Response exhibiting artists were free to explore and view anything in the collection, and then to choose an object (or objects) to which they would respond with an original work of art, or series of works, in any media. The final exhibition features each artist’s new creations alongside the collection works that inspired them. While showcasing the creativity of regional artists, “Call & Response” presents the Museum’s collection objects, from storage areas and galleries, in a fresh context: through the eyes of practicing artists.