The Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is arguably one of the busiest days of the year in Newport, and there’s no secret that our city needs a pick-me-up when the crowds go home.

Luckily for Newport, there are some pretty amazing volunteers that come together each year to assist with the clean-up efforts.

Those clean-up efforts are led by the Brick Alley Pub team, who for the 10th time will host a Post-Parade Day Cleanup.

This year’s cleanup will take place on Sunday, March 13 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Over the last nine cleanups, volunteers have joined the Brick Alley Pub team to collect thousands of pounds of trash the morning following the parade.

Volunteers Wanted

Those who are interested in helping the Brick Alley Pub team and other volunteers help clean up Newport, can commit to as much or as little time as they have available. The crew of volunteers will meet at 10:00 am at Brick Alley Pub and will wrap up around 12 pm.

Those who show up and help out will be rewarded with a $10 gift certificate for future use at Brick Alley Pub.

Brick Alley Pub will provide all the necessary supplies (gloves, trash bags, sweepers, etc.) – you just need to bring yourself and a friend or two!

The restaurant will also be giving away some complimentary t-shirts and St. Patrick’s Day swag while it lasts.

If that isn’t enough, they’ll also sign off on any student community service hours needed as well.

Parade Day at Brick Alley Pub

The Brick Alley Pub will host their famous Breakfast Buffet from 8 am to 10:30 am on Saturday, March 12. $19.95. Their regular menu will be available for the remainder of the day. No cover charge.