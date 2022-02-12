Hope you enjoyed the beautiful day today, but it’s time for a reality check. It’s February, and things are about to change…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of eastern Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands for Sunday, February 13. The fast-moving storm is expected to produce accumulating snow for the region. Expect 3-6 inches for the Cape and Islands, and one to three inches for parts of Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts.

The storm will hug the coast, with higher amounts of snow expected in southern and eastern portions of New England. Light snow should break out Sunday morning and continue throughout the day.

Read the text of the alert below.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 328 PM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Plymouth MA- Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA- Including the cities of Brockton, Plymouth, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket 328 PM EST Sat Feb 12 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mainly light snow is expected during Sunday with brief heavier snow possible Sunday night. Heaviest accumulation will be from eastern Plymouth county to Cape Cod.