Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, February 21
Six Picks School Vacation Edition: Go-karting, fly a kite, and outdoor skating
Chefs will be squaring off-with relish for the return of Newport Burger Bender, Feb.18-27
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 4:30 pm – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Charter Review Commission
Tuesday, February 22
Museum of Newport Irish History lecture spotlights Irish women in the American Labor Movement
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 11 am & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm to 6 pm – Presidential Tid-bits and Trivia Abound at Linden Place Mansion’s President’s Day Tour!
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
- 6 pm – Lecture: Irish Women in the American Labor Movement
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
City & Government
- 9 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 1:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 4 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6:30 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
Wednesday, February 23
What’sUpNewp and The JPT will present ‘Goodfellas’ on Feb. 23
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 11 am & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15pm & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 6 pm – In Celebration of Black History Month, A Brief Exploration into the Life and Work of Lorenzo Johnston Greene with Dr. Christopher Roberts, Assistant Professor Rhode Island School of Design at The Redwood Library
- 7 pm – Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players
- 7:30 pm – What’sUpNewp & The JPT present Goodfellas at JPT Film & Event Center
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Power of Dog at 4:30 pm, What’sUpNewp & The JPT present Goodfellas at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Thursday, February 24
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 10 am – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: Feb 24: Charcoal pencils
- 11 am & 1 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15pm & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm –In Celebration of Black History Month, Rev. Glen S. Leverette, Pastor Community Baptist Church will present: Dr Martin Luther King Jr. “The Destiny of a Dream” With Introductory Remarks by Rev. Paul Hoffman, Pastor EFC Newport with Redwood Library
- 7 pm – “From Slave to Soldiers, a Look at the 1st Rhode Island Regiment in the American Revolution” Virtual Lecture
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Power of Dog at 4 pm, Snow White (1916 Silent Film) at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 9 pm
City & Government
Friday, February 25
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 1 pm & 1:45 pm & 2:30 pm & 3:15 pm & 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 2 pm – Little Green Pest — Moving forward with Emerald Ash Borer in Newport
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer/Cocktail Pairing at Newport Craft
- 7 pm – Open Rehearsal with Island Moving Company
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Saturday, February 26
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm & 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer/Cocktail Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 4 pm – Essential Oils Lab at The Huddle
- 3:30 pm – Raptor Round Up with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Radio Badland from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Sunday, February 27
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am – Looking at Black History Around Aquidneck Island at Channing Memorial Church
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am –2022 Newport Wedding Show at Rosecliff
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer/Cocktail Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Blue Flo’s from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.