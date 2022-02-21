Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, February 21

Six Picks School Vacation Edition: Go-karting, fly a kite, and outdoor skating

Chefs will be squaring off-with relish for the return of Newport Burger Bender, Feb.18-27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, February 22

Museum of Newport Irish History lecture spotlights Irish women in the American Labor Movement

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, Dune at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, February 23

What’sUpNewp and The JPT will present ‘Goodfellas’ on Feb. 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Power of Dog at 4:30 pm, What’sUpNewp & The JPT present Goodfellas at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, February 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – The Power of Dog at 4 pm, Snow White (1916 Silent Film) at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith at 9 pm

City & Government

7 pm – Portsmouth Tax Assessment Review Board

Friday, February 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Saturday, February 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Radio Badland from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Sunday, February 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –The Blue Flo’s from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government