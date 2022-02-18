What’s Up Newp and JPT Film and Event Center are teaming up once again this year to bring some of the most iconic and definitive classic films to the big screen.

On Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 pm, we’ll present a special screening of the 1990 classic Goodfellas.

Starring Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco, the film is considered the definitive Mafia and Scorsese film.

A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys his life of money and luxury, but is oblivious to the horror that he causes. A drug addiction and a few mistakes ultimately unravel his climb to the top. Based on the book “Wiseguy” by Nicholas Pileggi. - Advertisement -

Doors for the event open at 6:30 pm and the film begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $12 for General Admission and $10 for JPT Members.

Events often do sell out. We strongly encourage purchasing your tickets ahead of time.

Tickets are available now at www.janepickens.com.