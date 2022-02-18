Here’s my roundup of some fun family activities to do over the upcoming February vacation. Keep the kids busy… and parents from going crazy … with these ideas for winter break. Add your favorites in the comments below!

Go Karting. Take the kids go-karting at RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln which features a 1/3 mile track and speeds up to 45MPH. (No worries for the little ones, the track has three speed levels, beginner, amateur, and expert.) They also have an arcade, axe throwing and darts to keep you entertained. Book your visit here.

For the benefit of Mr. Kite…. kite flying at Brenton Point State Park isn’t just for summer. Grab your kite, bundle up, and head to one of the state’s breeziest spots with a great view of the Atlantic Ocean. FYI, Kitt Kites at Brenton Point is closed for the season, but Amazon does have a lot in stock for overnight shipping. Click here for more.

The Newport Kite Festival

It’s all happening at the zoo … enjoy half-priced admission through February 28 at The Roger Williams Park Zoo, a great day trip that can be a lot of fun this time of year. Don’t expect the red carpet treatment you might get in the summer, not of the services are up and running off-season, but the animal who live there will certainly be glad to see smiling faces! Winter hours and more details here.

Skating away on the thin ice of a new day … Outdoor skating is on at rinks around the region. Check out the outdoor rink at Guerney’s in Newport Monday-Friday 2PM – 9PM and weekend 10AM – 9PM. Details here. Make it an afternoon and have lunch in one of their outdoor igloos. Click here for details.

Gurney’s Skating Rink

Saturday in the park … Go to a Playground. With warmer weather expected, and the ground clear of snow, its never too soon to hit up your local playground and burn off three months’ worth of pent-up kid-ergy. Some of the state’s best include the Impossible Dream playground in Warwick and the Pawtuxet Village Playground in Cranston. Your neighborhood park will do just fine too.

Tour Fort Adams State Park. The “fort” is a site full of history, from the days of John Adams to the weddings, events and music festivals that happen there today. Visit the Fort, take a self-guided tour, and stop by the gift shop. Details here.