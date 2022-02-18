Mother Jones in 1902 (source: Library of Congress)

The Museum of Newport Irish History today announced the fourth talk in its 20th Annual Michael F. Crowley Lecture Series, to be presented “virtually” on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.  Dr. Elizabeth Stack, executive director of the Irish American Heritage Museum, located in Albany, New York, will present an illustrated talk entitled, “Irish Women in the American Labor Movement.”

Dr. Stack will discuss the work of Mother Jones, Leonora Barry, Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and other Irish women who were instrumental national leaders for labor rights for all Americans. The talk will examine the role their background, experiences, and faith played in inspiring these women to advocate so strenuously for better conditions for workers across the country.

The lecture is free of charge, but reservations are required to receive the Zoom login information. For a complete lecture overview and speaker bio and the link to reserve, please visit the “Lectures” page at newportirishhistory.org
For additional information or assistance, please contact Ann Arnold at newportirishhistory@gmail.com or (401) 841-5493

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).