Mother Jones in 1902 (source: Library of Congress)

The Museum of Newport Irish History today announced the fourth talk in its 20th Annual Michael F. Crowley Lecture Series, to be presented “virtually” on Tuesday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. Dr. Elizabeth Stack, executive director of the Irish American Heritage Museum, located in Albany, New York, will present an illustrated talk entitled, “Irish Women in the American Labor Movement.”

Dr. Stack will discuss the work of Mother Jones, Leonora Barry, Elizabeth Gurley Flynn and other Irish women who were instrumental national leaders for labor rights for all Americans. The talk will examine the role their background, experiences, and faith played in inspiring these women to advocate so strenuously for better conditions for workers across the country.



The lecture is free of charge, but reservations are required to receive the Zoom login information. For a complete lecture overview and speaker bio and the link to reserve, please visit the “Lectures” page at newportirishhistory.org.

For additional information or assistance, please contact Ann Arnold at newportirishhistory@gmail.com or (401) 841-5493