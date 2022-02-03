Stoneacre Hospitality Group announced this week that they will be hosting two special dinner events at their two Newport-based restaurants, Stoneacre Garden and Stoneacre Brasserie, this month.

Stoneacre Garden will be hosting a special Wagyu Dinner on February 18th, followed by Stoneacre Brasserie’s Game Dinner on February 24th. More details on each dinner is below;

Stoneacre Garden Wagyu Dinner

On February 18, Stoneacre Garden will host a special dinner featuring luxurious Wagyu beef presented in unique and delicious ways, incorporating ingredients to enhance the beef’s elegant flavors. The Beef Tartare, pictured above, features Misima Reserve Wagyu, Caviar, Sesame, Black Garlic and Sweet Potato, and is just one of the featured dishes guests can expect on the menu.

Date: Friday, February 18th

Time: Two seatings;6:30pm and 8:00pm

Price: $125 per person

Menu: Waygu Dinner

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online via Resy or directly by calling Stoneacre Garden: 401-619-8400

Stoneacre Brasserie Game Dinner

On February 24, Stoneacre Brasserie is hosting a Game Dinner showcasing innovative ways to enjoy wild game, including meats like squab, bison, wild boar, guinea hen and others. One of the signature dishes being featured is Rabbit Roulade, pictured above, served with Yellow Foot Chanterelles, Corn Bread and Fermented Blueberry Jus.

Date: Thursday, February 24th

Time: 6:30pm

Price: $95 per person

Menu: Game Dinner

Due to the limited availability, reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online via Resy or directly by calling Stoneacre Brasserie: 401-619-7810

Owned by Christoper Bener and David Crowell, Stoneacre Hospitality is a collection of hospitality concepts that includes Stoneacre Brasserie, Stoneacre Garden, Stoneacre Picnics, and Stoneacre Events.