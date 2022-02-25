It’s a Woonsocket to Westerly weekend on the music scene as some of our favorite local artists play at your favorite spots around town. Check out “Six Picks Music” for the best in local tuneage this weekend.

Friday: When the snow ends, head to Nickanees for RI Rockabilly greats The Teledynes who will certainly rock this joint. Music begins around 10PM. Details here.

Saturday: The James Montgomery Blues Band plays Chan’s in Woonsocket Saturday night, in a return to RI’s favorite place for “egg rolls and jazz.” Or in this case, blues. Check out Newport’s own harp player for the stars… Details here.

Saturday: Dance the night away at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly with one of the region’s favorite party bands Eight to the Bar. Show is at 8PM, details here.

Saturday: The Dick Clarks return to the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown this weekend for a show of great covers from the 60s through the 90s. Join Paula Clare, Andy Stone, Richard Ribb, Emerson Torrey and John Turner for a good time at the Ganny. Details here.

Tuesday March 1: An Eagle lands in Fall River Tuesday, March 1 when Don Felder and his band play the Narrows Center for the Arts. Expect to hear Eagles hits and more from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and multi-Grammy Award winner. Details here.

Saturday: Need a dose of Petty from time to time? Who doesn’t! Check out Won’t Back Down, the Tom Petty Tribute Band Saturday night at Renegades in Warwick. Details here.