With a few more weeks of winter left, we’re highlighting some indoor activities scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Check out “Six Picks Events” around Rhode Island for this weekend, February 25-27.

All Weekend: Don’t miss August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean opening Thursday, February 24 at Trinity Repertory in Providence. The play is part of Wilson’s ten-play American Century Cycle, a decade-by-decade account of African American experiences in the 20th century. Complete details here.

All Weekend: The Comedy Connection in East Providence presents Ali Siddiq, the 2013 #1 Comedy Central “Comic to Watch,” who has appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and Live from Gotham. He began his stand-up career “behind the walls of incarceration, an incubator for interesting experiences and good stories.” Details here.

Saturday: It’s already sold out, but if you can find tickets, the place to be Saturday night is the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence as the PC Friars take on Creighton. It’s one of PC’s biggest games ever during the Ed Cooley era – with the Big East title on the line! Details here.

Saturday: Also Saturday, the URI Women’s Basketball team faces Dayton for a game to determine the A-10 championship. The team already has 22 wins this season, the most in program history. It’s an away game, but you can watch it live on ESPN+. Details here.

All Weekend: Raise your eyebrow if you want, but there’s nothing more perfect than pairing Girl Scout cookies and (moderate amounts of) beer. Head to Newport Craft this weekend for their second annual Girl Scout Cookie & Beer pairing event, with ten sessions throughout this weekend and next. Save me some shortbread! Details here.

All Weekend: The Providence Children’s Film Festival is going virtual this year, so there’s no excuse not to take part in the fun! There are a variety of films for all ages at scheduled times all weekend. Complete details here.

Sunday: Thinking about getting married soon? Sunday is the annual Newport Wedding Show at two historic venues – Rosecliff and OceanCliff in Newport. Over 80 exhibitors will be there to answer all your questions. Complete details here.

