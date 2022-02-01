The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that it has joined Museums for All, a program that encourages people of all backgrounds to build lifelong museum-going habits by making museums more financially accessible.

Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Association of Children’s Museums.

Those receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) may enjoy the steeply reduced admission price of $2 per person to any open Preservation Society property by presenting their SNAP EBT (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefit Transfer) card. This offer is valid for up to four individuals per card. Admission is free for children younger than 6.

“We are proud to join the hundreds of museums and institutions participating in this important initiative,” Preservation Society CEO Trudy Coxe said in a statement. “The Preservation Society is committed to broadening and diversifying access to our properties and the history they represent.”

More than 800 institutions participate in the Museums for All initiative, including art, history, natural history/anthropology, and general museums, children’s museums, science centers, planetariums, nature centers, historic houses/sites, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens, and arboretums.

Since the launch of the initiative in 2014-2015, Museums for All has served more than 3.5 million visitors nationwide at participating museums representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Museums for All is the only nationally coordinated financial accessibility program in the museum field.

For more information, visit NewportMansions.org.