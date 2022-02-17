Michael Sheehan of Portsmouth, a Class of 2025 student at College of the Holy Cross, is performing in “She Loves Me,” a musical presented by the College’s Department of Theatre and Dance. Sheehan’s major is Undeclared.

The in-person production, directed by Meaghan Deiter, professor of practice in music theatre, is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 17-19 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, February 20 at 2:00 PM in Fenwick Theatre.

The clerks – Grace Acquilano, Blake Sheridan, John Sullivan, Ryan Clouse and Sadie O’Connor – wave goodbye to customers. Photo by Mike McMath

Based on a book by Joe Masteroff, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock, “She Loves Me” is an intimate production about mistaken identity, true love and friendship. Amalia and Georg often don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a lonely-hearts advertisement in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but their admirers remain unknown. The production is based on the 1940 classic Jimmy Stewart-Margaret Sullivan film, “The Shop Around the Corner,” and the 1989 Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan movie, “You’ve Got Mail.”

“The play centers around the struggles and joys involved in maintaining and creating meaningful, vulnerable relationships of all types – with friends, family, and coworkers, as well as romantic partners – a message which is especially meaningful today,” said Deiter. “Despite the ups and downs we’ve experienced over these past two years, here we all are, building lasting connections together.”

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit: hctheatreanddance.eventbrite.com.