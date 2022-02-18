Paul McCartney today announced a summer concert swing through the United States with a stop at Fenway Park in Boston on June 7. The show is his first at Fenway since 2016 and will be his fifth show at the historic ballpark.

The tour comes on the heels of the enormously successful Disney+ series “Get Back,” a documentary that chronicles the making of the Beatles Let it Be album. The former Beatle turns 80 on June 18.

Tickets for the “Got Back” tour will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10AM. A presale for American Express cardholders will run from February 22 at 10AM local through February 24 at 10PM. Ticket information is available here.

Check the complete tour dates below:

April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

May 21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

May 25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

May 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 4 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

June 7 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park

June 16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

This summer’s Fenway Concert Series also includes dates with the Zac Brown Band, Bad Bunny, Aerosmith and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Click here for details.

In more good news for Beatles fans, Ringo Starr is playing the Providence Performing Arts Center Sunday, June 12. Tickets for that show are available here.