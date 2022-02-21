Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be the featured entertainment at the 25th Annual IYRS Summer Gala on Saturday, July 9.

The Summer Gala is the biggest and most important fundraiser of the year for IYRS School of Technology & Trades, a private nonprofit school. The Gala reportedly raises about 40% of their annual operating costs, which helps to underwrite the accredited training programs and funding everything from tools and technology to scholarships and instructor salaries.

2022 IYRS Summer Gala – IYRS SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY & TRADES

The IYRS Summer Gala will once again take place under a large tent in the IYRS parking lot on Lower Thames Street. The evening will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, seated dinner, live auction, reverse auction in support of scholarships, a live performance by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and dancing.

- Advertisement -

“It’s our 25th Summer Gala and we are rocking the 80s in support of experiential education,” IYRS writes on their website. “Join us for an evening of amazing music with

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, dinner, open bar, and exciting live & reverse auctions as we raise funds to support IYRS and our students’ experiential education. Get out your shoulder pads, Aqua Net, and rubber bracelets for an unforgettable night!”.

Past performers at the IYRS Summer Gala include James Taylor (2019), KC & The Sunshine Band (2018), Kool & The Gang (2017), Jackson Browne (2016), The Beach Boys (2015), Lyle Lovett (2014), and Jimmy Buffett (2013).

Tickets for the event are typically by invitation only. In 2019, ticket prices ranged from $500 for a supporter ticket to $50,000 for a Title Level Sponsorship.

The 2022 event is sponsored by Safe Harbor Marinas. Co-Chairs for the event are Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas and Rives Potts, President of Safe Harbor Marinas.

- Advertisement -

More from WUN on the IYRS Summer Gala

July 25, 2019 – 2019 IYRS Summer Gala set a new fundraising record, featured a performance by James Taylor

March 1, 2019 – James Taylor returning to Newport, will perform at IYRS Summer Gala

July 24, 2018 – IYRS raises record scholarship funds at the 21st Annual IYRS Summer Gala

- Advertisement -

February 23, 2018 – KC & the Sunshine Band will perform at 21st Annual IYRS Summer Gala in July

July 12, 2017 – IYRS Raises $875,000 at 20th Annual Summer Gala

July 5, 2017 – Kool & The Gang Will Perform at IYRS Summer Gala This Weekend