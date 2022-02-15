Mildred Eileen Chase, 89, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 14, 2022, surrounded by her family in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold Chase.

Mildred was born and raised in New Bedford, MA, to the late Felix Vigario and Rose (Pedro) Marshall, who was her world and best friend.

Mildred was a loving, caring, kind, strong and selfless woman, she brought joy to any room she walked in. She was very fashionable, always dressed to the nines. Mildred was an extremely hard worker, she ran her own business, Cinderella Services. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and an active member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Mildred loved to travel, visiting London, Ireland, Italy, and Hawaii. She enjoyed dancing and singing, and sung country western and jazz music on the radio. Mildred loved the sun and the beach. She enjoyed her retirement years with her friends, family and beloved dog Jazzmine. Mildred will always be remembered as the matriarch of her family.

Mildred is survived by her children; Elizabeth Asselin, of Tiverton, and Stephen Rapoza, of Jamestown, her grandchildren; Amber Dias and fiancé (Bobby McVay), Rya LaPointe, David Rapoza, Russell (Melissa) Rapoza, and Scott (Lisa) Rapoza, and her 14 great-grandchildren.

Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Chase, her son, Kenneth Rapoza, her grandson, Justin Case Rapoza, her sister, Alice Ferreira, her companion, Donald Haywood, and her daughter-in-law, Lynn Rapoza.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM in St. George’s Chapel at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Chase’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.