Mary (Briggs) Freeborn died on February 1, 2022 at the Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown, RI. Mary was born on April 04, 1917, in Fall River, MA. She was the wife of the late Homer Freeborn. Mary was predeceased by her oldest son Kenneth Freeborn of Newport, RI. She leaves behind her son Richard Freeborn (Karen) of Newport, RI, her daughters Darlene Freeborn of Portsmouth RI, and Debra Spencer (Russell) of Fort Myers, FL. Mary also leaves behind 10 Grandchildren, and 8 Great Grandchildren.



Mary lived in Newport for most of her life with her beloved husband Homer; they were married for 66 years. She worked at the Torpedo Station on Goat Island for several years in her early twenties. She worked at Grant’s Dept. Store and retired from Sears Dept. Store in her mid-sixties. Mary was an active supporter of the schools her children attended serving in several positions. She was especially proud to have served a term as the Sullivan School PTA President.



Mary loved to play cards and she started a weekly Poker Club that continued for over 40 years. Over the years the group of lifelong friends also traveled on various excursions throughout New England, and they ended every night with a game of poker. Mary also played cards on the weekends with her best friends, Middletowners Mr. & Mrs. Jesse Parvo and Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Hassett.



Mary loved her family and loved to spend time with them. She would host most events at her home, she especially enjoyed hosting family and friends at her 4th of July Parties. Many lobsters were consumed over the years in the garage and back yard at their home on Kay Street. Mary and Homer traveled to Oklahoma many times to visit her son and family; and a favorite summer vacation was traveling to Lake Winnipesaukee with their children, grandchildren and best friends.



Mary’s family would like to thank the Grand Islander Center for all their wonderful care and support to Mary as she lived there for over 6 years.



Services will be private.