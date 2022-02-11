Dorothy A. Pennachi, 97, of Middletown, RI, passed away on February 10, 2022 at Newport Hospital. Dorothy was born in Middletown to Julius and Grace (Frios) Borges. She was the wife of the late Americo L. Pennachi.



Dorothy was an active member of the Vasco da Gama Society. She also volunteered her time at the Newport Court House as an Portuguese interpreter.



Dorothy is survived by her children Dorothy Pennachi, of Middletown, Grace Camara and husband Pete of Portsmouth, her siblings, Manuel Borges of Westport, MA, Beatrice Cambra of Middletown.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 15th at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church in Newport, RI. Burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery.