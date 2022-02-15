David “Nelly” C. Nelson, 55, of Newport, RI, passed away on February 11, 2022, in Newport Hospital with his family at his side.

David was born in Newport, RI, to Edna M. (Bryan) Wells and the late John C. Nelson, Sr. He grew up in Newport.

David was a licensed minister at the Community Baptist Church in Newport. He was also a talented musician playing in bands around Newport. David loved sports. His favorite teams were Oakland Raiders and NY Yankees. David graduated from Rogers High School in 1985. While at Rogers David played football defense and offense. David worked at TF Green International Airport as a computer programmer until his health caused him to retire in 2002.

David was diagnosed with diabetes at the young age of 16. In 2005 David was blessed with a kidney from a cousin. While this was a successful transplant, the kidney later failed and David was forced into receiving kidney dialysis three days a week. Because of David’s strong unwavering faith in God, he never gave up. His motto was KTF, keep the faith.

David is survived by his mother; Edna M. Wells, of Newport, his siblings; Lawrence E. (Victoria) Nelson, of Chesapeake, VA, John C. (Chrissy) Nelson Jr., of Newport, Mark Nelson, of Newport, and Helena A. (Glenn) Miller, of Middletown, his aunt; Barbara Williams, of Newport, his uncle Robert Smith of Coram, NY, his brother-in-law; Al Hickman, of Chesapeake, VA. his aunt Ruth Bryan, of Fayettville, NC and an aunt Linda Cuffey, of Bayshore NY. David also leaves an adopted family in the Philippines. David additionally leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.

David is preceded in death by his father; John C. Nelson, Sr., his brother; Norman E. Nelson, and his sister; Linda L. Hickman.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM in the Community Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Memorial donations may be made in David’s name to American Renal Associates Dialysis Center 10 High St C, Wakefield, RI 02879.