Since today (February 9) is National Pizza Day, we’re celebrating locally-owned pizza spots by asking you, our readers, for your opinion on who serves up your favorite pizza in and around Newport.

Whether you like traditional Margherita, Neopolitan-style, or all the toppings, you’ll find many styles of America’s favorite fast food at Newport’s pizzerias and restaurants known for the slices. While some prefer to sample the diversity of slices around town, many residents keep going back to their tried-and-true Newport pizza spot with a devotion that borders on … piety.

On February 9, 2020, Imbriglio’s was voted the restaurant serving up the best pizza slice by more than 1,500 of our readers.

The question of who makes the best pizza in Newport is a debate hotter than a wood-fired oven. Share your opinion below;