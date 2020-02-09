Pizza Poll: The results are in!

Become A What’s Up Newp Supporter | Your voluntary contribution helps fund our local, independent journalism, news, and information.

It’s National Pizza Day and the results of our Pizza Poll are in!

We asked, “Who makes the best slice in Newport?” and over 1,500 of your submitted your votes over the course of two weeks. The clear winner with over 25% of the vote was: Imbriglio’s!

Congratulations to the winner! Here’s how the rest of the pie was sliced:

We’ve also randomly selected voter who will receive a $20 Gift Card to their favorite pizza spot. If you participated in the poll, check your email today to find out if you’re the winner!