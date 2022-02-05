It’s time to TAKE A BREAK and PIVOT your schedule because Foxwoods Resort Casino has just announced that tickets are now on sale for Friends! The Musical Parody.

Taking place on April 8th and 9th at 8 pm, performances of Friends! The Musical Parody will be shown, kicking off the resort’s Broadway Series this year.

An unauthorized comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s iconic Friends, the musical parody celebrates the adventures of everyone’s favorite group of friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music filled romp. Recommended for ages 13+.

Tickets are on sale now here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1D005C3FDC811E66