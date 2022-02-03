Source: Clean Ocean Access

Join Clean Ocean Access (COA) as we celebrate our 2021 accomplishments, 2022 plans, and the community that helps make it all happen. Our Annual Meeting will take place on March 3 (5:30 p.m.) at Newport Vineyards, and all of our supporters, volunteers, and community friends are welcome to attend.

The outlook for 2022 is an exciting one for COA, as we usher in a new era led by Executive Director, Pam Cook and Board President, Ben Tuff. Meet them both, along with the rest of our staff, in a collaborative presentation where we will review highlights of the past year and our trajectory moving forward. Ben will also share details of his groundbreaking swim from Block Island to Jamestown in July 2021, raising over $100,000 for COA, as well as a sneak peak of his next swimming adventure that you will not want to miss!

We are extremely fortunate to have an invested, supportive community without whom our mission driven environmental initiatives would not be possible. Our accomplishments are your accomplishments, and we hope you’ll join us to celebrate these “community ti(d)es”.

Interested parties can register online at our website: www.cleanoceanaccess.org/annual-meeting. The meeting will also be streamed virtually for those who cannot join us in person. Interested in sponsoring this event? Contact Lesley Muir via email at lesley.muir@cleanoceanaccess.org or by phone at (401) 314-3284. The meeting is free to attend; however, this event is the kick-off to our annual fundraising appeal and we hope we can count on your support as we continue our work to create a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all.