The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Black Affinity Group has prepared a special calendar of virtual events and resources in celebration of Black History Month. These events include virtual sessions that share Black history, achievements and perseverance in various contexts.

Although it is common to focus on slavery, segregation and other forms of oppression during Black History Month, this calendar uses a wider lens to explore Black excellence in all facets of life. There are countless examples of the resilience of Black culture across time, space and hardship, but also the connectedness between Black communities and all of our communities and cultures.

2022 Black History Month Virtual Events & Activities Calendar

Tuesday, Feb. 1 – ASALH: BHM Festival Opening, 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Join here.

Wednesday, Feb. 2 – WWII Museum: Resistance: Josephine Baker, 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Join here.

Thursday, Feb. 3 – Nat’l Civil Rights Museum: Book Talk: Race Against Time, 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Friday, Feb. 4 – UC Berkeley Arts: Conversation with Robert Moses, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Saturday, Feb. 5 – Black Boys Code: Black History Month 2022, 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Join here.

Sunday, Feb. 6 – Try a peach cobbler recipe from Divas Can Cook. Video and recipe here.

Monday, Feb. 7 – NMAAHC: Coming Home: African Americans Returning from WWII, 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Join here.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – ASALH: Class Interruptions: Inequality in Fiction, 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Join here.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – NMAAHC: Make Good the Promises, 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Thursday, Feb. 10 – ASALH: Book Talk with Yunxiang Gao: Arise Africa, Roar China, 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Join here.

Friday, Feb. 11 – NMAAHC Kids: Joyful Fridays: Maya Angelou, 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Saturday, Feb. 12 – NMAAHC: Using Deed Records to Uncover Your Ancestors, 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Sunday, Feb. 13 – Oregon Public Broadcasting: Oregon’s Black Pioneers. Watch anytime here.

Monday, Feb. 14 – MoMA: Writing Club: Anaïs Duplan on Figuration, 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – PBS: Finding Your Voice Through Fannie Lou Hamer, 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 – Library of Congress: Finding Pictures: African Americans in the Military, 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – Wassmuth Center: Mutual Survival: Black-Jewish Relations in the 21st Century, 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Friday, Feb. 18 – Try a 7 Up Pound Cake recipe from Grandbaby Cakes. Video and recipe here.

Saturday, Feb. 19 – Watch Black is King, a visual album by Beyoncé, on Disney+.

Sunday, Feb. 20 – Wright MAAH: Reflections with Andrew Young. Watch anytime here.

Monday, Feb. 21 – Field Museum: Black in STEM Panel, 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 – NMAAHC: A History of Black Banks, 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Nat’l Archives: A House Built by Slaves: African American Visitors to the Lincoln White House, 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Thursday, Feb. 24 – NMAAHC: The Book of Baraka: An Evening with Secretary Bunch and Ras Baraka, 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Watch here.

Friday, Feb. 25 – Yale University: Afro-Peruvian Dance Class, 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Saturday, Feb. 26 – International AA Museum: Preview the IIAM Center for Family History, 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

Sunday, Feb. 27 – Learning for Justice: Building Better Lessons About Slavery. Watch here.

Monday, Feb. 28 – Harvard: Poetry Reading with Camille T. Dungy, 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Register here.

More on Black History Month:

Black History Month: This stone was cut by Pompe Stevens – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)

Black History Month Newport: A look at 19th century black-owned businesses, business owners – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)

Black History Month – Dr. Harriet Alleyne Rice: A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)