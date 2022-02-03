The Newport Art Museum this week announced a new exhibition, “Call & Response 2022,” which will be on view to the public from Saturday, February 5 through Sunday, May 8, 2022.

“Call & Response” is one of the Newport Art Museum’s most popular exhibitions, and for this third installment, the Museum invited contemporary artists Diane Barceló, Emily Belz, and On-Kyeong Seong to respond to the Museum’s collection.

Emily Belz, Photo Quilt #2: black walnuts; dried and pressed leopard’s bane, 2022, Archival Pigment Print, 21 x 26 inches, Courtesy of the Artist and Gallery Kayafas.



The Newport Art Museum is home to approximately 2,900 works of art including prints, drawings, photographs, sculptures, paintings, textiles, and decorative arts. The Museum also maintains archives related to its history. The exhibiting artists were free to explore and view anything in the collection, and then to choose an object (or objects) to which they would respond with an original work of art, or series of works, in any media. The final exhibition features each artist’s new creations alongside the collection works that inspired them. While showcasing the creativity of regional artists, “Call & Response” presents the Museum’s collection objects, from storage areas and galleries, in a fresh context: through the eyes of practicing artists.

On-Kyeong Seong, Still Life with Monstera 2, 2021-2022, Mixed media and machine embroidery, 48 x 34 inches, Courtesy of the Artist and Coastal Contemporary Gallery.

An Opening Reception celebrating “Call & Response,” as well as “The Newport Biennial” and “Above/Below,” will be Friday, February 11 from 5 – 7 pm. The Opening Reception is free for Museum members, and $10 suggested donation for the general public.

The Newport Art Museum says that it will require that masks be worn by guests while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. These exhibitions, along with the Opening Reception, align with the Museum’s mission to present a diversity of voices in its galleries and to cultivate conversations inspired by art.

The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI.

Visit newportartmuseum.org or call 401-848-8200 for details.