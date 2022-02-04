Meet your new best friend, Kuka – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Kuka is a six-year-old female English Bulldog.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Kuka;

Hello, Bulldog fans. We have the new love of your life waiting to meet you. This is Kuka, and she is a LOVE. Kuka is all Bulldog, all the time. She has all the grunts, snoring, sniffing and other fun noises the breed is known for. She also will be in your lap as soon as it is within reach. This girl lives to give lovin’s and receive pets. Kuka is just fine sharing her home with other laid-back dogs and happy children. Really – this lady will do her very best to fit in to any home! Kuka has another pretty typical trait of her breed: Sensitive skin. She is currently taking medications to help her skin heal, and will need to continue them in her next home. Some good news to add: Kuka is a TOTAL ham for the vet, so any vet will be happy to see this face walking in the door for check ups. All the staff here is happy to gush about Miss Kuka, so if you’re interested in her, or have questions, please submit an Adopter Profile at www.potterleague.org and stop by our Adoption Center!

For more information about Tobias, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.