A woman from Maryland cashed in the $2 million Mega Millions Megaplier ticket from the August 20, 2021, drawing, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

The ticket matched five out of five numbers to win the standard prize payout of $1 million. However, Rhode Island Lottery says that since she purchased the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar, the $1 million prize was multiplied by two, the Megaplier number for that draw, to equal $2,000,000.

While visiting family in Rhode Island this past summer, Rhode Island Lottery says that the woman purchased the Quick Pick ticket at Petrogas, 206 Main St., Ashaway. She then visited family in the Philippines but ended up getting Covid while there and had to stay longer. By the time she made it back home to Maryland, she had forgotten about the ticket. It wasn’t until a couple of weeks ago that she found it in her purse and checked the winning numbers to discover the big win. She plans on sharing some of the winnings with her family.

The $3 million Mega Millions® Megaplier® ticket from the January 25, 2022, drawing, remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased from Daily Stop Mart, 549 Charles St., Providence.

In Rhode Island, players have one year from the date of the drawing to claim a prize. The Rhode Island Lottery encourages all players to check their tickets for other prizes, even if they don’t win the big jackpots. Tickets can be scanned at Lottery Retailers or with the Rhode Island Lottery’s free mobile app. Players can also check the Rhode Island Lottery’s website for winning numbers or join the Rhode Island Lottery’s VIP Club to have winning numbers emailed or texted each night.

Friday’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $22 million.