What’s Up Newp and JPT Film and Event Center are teaming up once again this year to bring some of the most iconic and definitive classic films to the big screen.

We’ll be kicking off our 2022 partnership on Thursday, January 27 at 7:30 pm when we present our annual screening of The Big Lebowski (1998). the hilariously quirky comedy-thriller about bowling, avant-garde art, nihilistic Austrians, and a guy named… The Dude.

On Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 pm, we’ll present a special screening of the definitive Mafia and Scorsese film, Goodfellas (1990).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, capacity will be limited. We strongly encourage purchasing your tickets ahead of time. Tickets for both events are available now at www.janepickens.com.

If The Big Lebowski and Goodfellas isn’t your thing but you love catching classic films on the big screen, perhaps you’ll enjoy JPT’s upcoming screening of Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Moonstruck, Pretty Woman, An Officer And A Gentleman, and Snow White. See JPT’s full schedule at janepickens.com.

What’s Up Newp and the JPT Film & Event Center will announce more events on our 2022 calendar in the coming weeks.

More on JPT Film & Event Center

