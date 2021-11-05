A near-capacity crowd filled the Jane Pickens Theatre Thursday night November 4th when folk legend Tom Rush played an intimate show with accompanist Matt Nokoa.
Rush, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, was strong as always, moving through originals and covers, interspersed with stories about the songs and his role in the folk revival of the 1960’s.
What’sUpNewp concert photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares a few pictures from the evening.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Obituary: George Robert Hull
- Opinion: Newport City Council should vote in favor of cheaper and cleaner energy
- Now Hiring: 95+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
- Newport County Open Houses: 24 listings to check out this weekend
- Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Wallflowers, Garcia Peoples and Sugar Cones
- Concert Recap and Photos: Tom Rush at Jane Pickens Theater (November 4, 2021)
- Obituary: Allen J. Shers
- Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant presenting shows at Wyndham Newport beginning November 17th
- Superchief Trio to play Blackstone River Theatre Saturday, Nov. 6
- Festive Igloo Dining Experience returns to Gurney’s