A near-capacity crowd filled the Jane Pickens Theatre Thursday night November 4th when folk legend Tom Rush played an intimate show with accompanist Matt Nokoa.

Rush, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, was strong as always, moving through originals and covers, interspersed with stories about the songs and his role in the folk revival of the 1960’s.

What’sUpNewp concert photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares a few pictures from the evening.