The first significant winter storm of the season is expected to begin impacting the region late Thursday night. Snow is predicted to accumulate 5-8 inches for most of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts before the storm pulls away Friday afternoon. Smaller amounts are expected on the Outer Cape and Islands.

Expect widespread cancellations and a difficult morning commute Friday when snow is expected to fall at a rate of 1 inch per hour.

Read the text of the alert from the National Weather Service below.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA- Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA- Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA- Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island except Block Island. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.