Monday, January 24
‘The Gilded Age’ debuts on HBO on January 24, keep an eye out for scenes filmed around Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am – Watercolor Painting with Artist Mary Ellen Dwyer at Blithewold
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 2 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Capital Planning Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Recreation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- Full schedule of meetings can be found here.
Tuesday, January 25
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
Wednesday, January 26
Here’s what’s on Newport City Council’s January 26 docket
Jane Pickens to screen James Bond favorites in January
Things To Do
- 2 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, Dr. No at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Newport County Regional Special Education Program
- 2:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 4 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Thursday, January 27
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Gilded Age Lecture Series: Naming an Era: The Gilded Age as Novel and Nom de Guerre
- 7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present The Big Lebowski
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – King Richard at 4pm, The Big Lebowski at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 4:30 pm – Newport Charter Review Commission
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth West Side Development Advisory Committee
Friday, January 28
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – T-Shirt Design Happy Hour at The Huddle
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, King Richard at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Roger Ceresi, Gary Gramolini & Don Harrison from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, January 29
Tiverton Public Library to host COVID vaccination clinic on January 29
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm – Winter Speaker Series 2022: Darrell West with Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm – Essential Oils Lab at The Huddle
- 2:40 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Organic Farm
- 7 pm – Men’s Ice Hockey Alumni Reunion at St. George’s Ice Rink
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Stepping Out featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, January 30
Things To Do
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government