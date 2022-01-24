Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

Monday, January 24

‘The Gilded Age’ debuts on HBO on January 24, keep an eye out for scenes filmed around Newport

  • Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Tuesday, January 25

Wednesday, January 26

Here’s what’s on Newport City Council’s January 26 docket

Jane Pickens to screen James Bond favorites in January

  • Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – The Tragedy of MacBeth at 4:30 pm, Dr. No at 7:30 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Thursday, January 27

Friday, January 28

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, King Richard at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Roger Ceresi, Gary Gramolini & Don Harrison from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Hit Play from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, January 29

Tiverton Public Library to host COVID vaccination clinic on January 29

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Stepping Out featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 12 am
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

    • Sunday, January 30

    • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
    • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
    • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
    • Narragansett Cafe –Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thing from 4 pm to 7 pm
    • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
    • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

