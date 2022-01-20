Newport City Council will meet for their next regular council meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, January 26. The meeting will be held virtually, here’s a look at what’s on the docket.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

JANUARY 26, 2022

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR MCKEE’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 22-01 “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURRING” .

Videoconference access is available via Zoom software at:

https://zoom.us/s/93043707062

Teleconference is available Toll Free by dialing:

877 853 5247 (Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free)

Webinar ID:

930 4370 7062

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with Governor McKee’s Executive Order 22-01 on January 26, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES( #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meetings held December 8, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Giusto, LLC, d/b/a Giusto, d/b/a Drag Brunch, 4 Commercial Wharf; February 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. LMG Rhode Island Holdings-Newport Life Magazine, d/b/a 2022 Newport Wedding Show @ Rosecliff & Oceancliff; February 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3. Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Newport Beer Festival (f/k/a Newport Craft Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; April 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

4. Jeanne M. Drapeau “Artisans by the Bay”, d/b/a Craft Garden and Botanical Show, Elks Lodge; June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

c. 2021 Annual Reports (Receive)

1. Tree and Open Space Commission

2. The Cliff Walk Commission

3. Energy and Environment Commission

4. Historic District Commission

5. Planning Board

6. Canvassing Board

d. Proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendments – Section 17.08.010, 17.16, 17.20, 17.28, 17.32 and 17.52 (Receive and refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation and order advertised for public hearing)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2021-2022 Victualing License Renewals:

a. Umi Asian Cuisine Inc., d/b/a Umi Asian Cuisine, 82 Broadway

b. Duckets, Inc., d/b/a Colonial Restaurant, 175 Memorial Blvd.

c. Bruce Moniz & Tara Gladding, d/b/a Twist on Thames, 489 Thames St.

3. Victualing License, New, Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway (In conjunction with liquor license transfer of Salvation Café, Inc.)

4. Annual Entertainment License, New (Class A-indoor), Carpe Noctem Restaurant, LLC, d/b/a Fifth Element, The, 107-111 Broadway to have indoor entertainment from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Saturday (Hearing)

5. Mobile Food Establishment, MFET, Renewals (4/1/2022 – 3/31/2023)

a. Amano, LLC, d/b/a Amano Pizza and Gelato, 181 Bellevue Ave. #315, Newport, RI

b. 1899, LLC, d/b/a La Forge Casino Restaurant, d/b/a La Costa Lobster & Tacos, 186 Bellevue Ave.

6. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS (NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission)

RESOLUTIONS

ORDINANCES

7. Wastewater System Revenue Bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,500,000 (Second Reading)

8. Amending Chapter 12.28, entitled, “City Harbor”, to amend Section 12.28.076 entitled, “Forfeiture of mooring permit” (First reading)

COMMUNICATIONS AND PETITIONS

9. Communication from Colleen Burns Jermain, re: Thompson Middle School:

Request for Capital Improvement Funds of $137,000;

Request for RIDE Stage 1 application approval

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

10. Action Item #6034/22 – RE: Award of Contract – RFP for Redrawing of City Council Ward and Precinct Lines (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #6035/22 – RE: Change Order #2 – RFP #21-018 Edward King House Roof Replacement and Chimney Repairs (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #6036/22 – RE: Award of Contract – 22-012 – On-Call, Engineering Services – Sewer & Stormwater – Engineering Design, Peer Review & Construction Inspection (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #6037/22 – RE: Engagement of Consultant Services – Offshore Wind Development (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Daily Liquor Licenses,

a. Class F-1, Jonathan Pogash, d/b/a Newport Wedding Show, Oceancliff; February 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

b. Class F, Rhode Island Brewers Guild, d/b/a Newport Beer Festival, Fort Adams State Park; April 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2021-2022 Liquor License Renewal, Class D, Oak Street Partnership, Inc., d/b/a Kerry Hill Club, 15 Oak St., First Floor (Hearing)

3. Application of Turnip Greens, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Wine & Spirits, 580 Thames St., Unit 8, holder of a Class A alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Shiv Wine Corp. (Shiv Patel/Prutha Patel), d/b/a Midtown Liquor at the same premises (Hearing)- Continued from January 12, 2022

4. Application of Salvation Café, Inc., d/b/a Salvation Café, 140 Broadway, holder of a Class C alcoholic beverage license to transfer ownership to Bull Shot, LLC, d/b/a Salvation Café, at the same premises (Hearing)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn (1/19/2022)