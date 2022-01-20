A chilly forecast means it’s time to get out and enjoy a mid-Winter weekend in New England. We’re previewing a few of the best things to do around town as we bring back our weekly column “Six Picks Events.”

Saturday UPDATED:The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” behind the steady hand of Interim Assistant Conductor Nathaniel Efthimiou Saturday night. Efthimiou is stepping in at the last minute for Conductor Bramwell Tovey who is quarantining in Sweden. The concert features violinist Benjamin Beilman on Brahms’ popular “Violin Concerto.” A Rush Hour performance is also being presented Friday at 6:30. Tickets and further details here.

All Weekend: Opening Thursday, Daniel Bernard Roumain’s exhibition “The Seeing,” is on view at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Roumain will greet attendees at the opening reception Thursday at 7 PM and will also lead a half-hour Town Hall conversation live-streamed on FirstWorks’ Facebook page from 7:30-8:00 PM. Details here.

All Weekend: Providence Restaurant Weeks concludes this weekend with specials around the capital city and beyond. Check out old and new favorites like Capital Grille, Capriccios, Flemings Steak House, and Legal Sea Foods. Review the list at GoProvidence.com here for restaurant listings and the latest updates.

All Weekend: Why wait till Valentine’s Day? Plan an in-state getaway to a Rhode Island hotel as part of Rhode Island Hotel Month. Local spots including The Viking in Newport and The Graduate in Providence are offering deals up to 40% off their regular prices. Details here.

All Weekend: Bundle up and head out for a round outdoor skating at Gurney’s in Newport. Skating is open to hotel guests and the general public. When you’re done, warm up to an “Apres Skate” experience with a cocktail or hot chocolate on the Firepit Deck. Open 10AM-9PM Saturday and Sunday. Details here.

All Weekend: Where can you ride ice bumper cars in RI? Nowhere, except the Providence Rink downtown by Kennedy Plaza. Skating and bumper cars are front and center at the rink. Hourly rates and season passes are available. Reserve your spot ahead of time online. Details here.

