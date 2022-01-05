Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” is returning Sunday, January 9.

The event takes place over a two-week period from January 9-24, and includes all kinds of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Several restaurants are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.

And it’s not just Providence restaurants who are participating, many deals can be found throughout the metro area.

Leading the way are Providence mainstays The Capital Grille, Capriccio, and Hemenway’s. In Cranston and Warwick, Chapel Grille, Iron Works and Legal Sea Foods are participating.

Take a well-deserved break from the kitchen, while showing your support for Rhode Island’s amazing restaurants. Take-out options are also available at many establishments. Check with your favorite dinner spot for details. For a full lineup of participating restaurants, check the website here.

