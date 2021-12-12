The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School is proud to announce that Maestro Bramwell Tovey has committed to a new, five-year contract with the expanded title of Principal Conductor and Artistic Director. The new agreement is effective immediately and runs through August, 2026. The extraordinary Grammy and Juno Award-winning composer, conductor, and pianist has been the Artistic Advisor and Conductor of the Orchestra since September of 2018, and has quickly become a treasured member of the Rhode Island community. As of this winter, he also now calls Rhode Island home.

Maestro Tovey exclaims, “I am delighted to renew my leadership of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, and to assume the new position of Principal Conductor and Artistic Director. Under David Beauchesne’s brilliant leadership, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and its Music School, headed superbly by Annette Mozzoni, have pioneered a textbook model for professional orchestras in the 21st century.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of working with the great musicians of the Philharmonic Orchestra and every moment I’ve spent in the wonderful atmosphere of the Music School. Here’s to the years ahead as we seek to forge forward in this post-pandemic era.”

Executive Director David Beauchesne says, “I am absolutely thrilled to continue my partnership with Bramwell Tovey. He is a brilliant artist, an inspirational leader, and a wonderful human being who is completely dedicated to the Philharmonic’s dual mission of artistry and education. He is also entirely committed to engaging and serving our whole community and has already helped expand access to our programs as well as elevated the quality of everything we do. The entire organization looks forward to his continued artistic leadership of our Orchestra and School, and greater presence in our community.”

Tovey’s prolific career has earned him distinction on the stage, and in the classroom and community. He creates exceptional concert experiences, commissions and composes music for and of his community, and believes orchestras have a responsibility for providing and encouraging access to music education of the highest quality. Tovey is a true champion of connecting orchestras and the communities they serve.

These are values shared by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, which is the largest fully integrated professional orchestra and community music school in the United States. The Rhode Island Philharmonic plays a vital role in the region as an inclusive, artistic body dedicated to engaging and enriching the lives of all who wish to learn, practice and hear music.

Maestro Tovey also serves as the newly appointed Music Director Designate of the Sarasota Orchestra, the Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, and the Principal Guest Conductor of the Orchestre Symphonique de Quebec.

Following an exceptional 18-year tenure as Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony, he now serves as that orchestra’s Music Director Emeritus. Under his leadership, the VSO toured China, Korea, Canada and the United States. His VSO innovations included the establishment of the VSO School of Music, the VSO’s annual festival of contemporary music and the VSO Orchestral Institute at Whistler, a comprehensive summer orchestral training program for young musicians held in the scenic mountain resort of Whistler in British Columbia.

Since the resumption of concerts in the summer of 2021, Tovey has conducted the New York Philharmonic at Bravo! Vail Music Festival, the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at the Proms. His upcoming schedule outside of Rhode Island includes appearances with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Helsingborg Symphony in Sweden.

Tovey leads the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra this Sunday, December 12th at the Orchestra’s special matinee performance of Handel’s Messiah. Taking place at 3pm at The VETS, this marks Maestro Tovey’s first Messiah performance with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, and features the superb Providence Singers, Christine Noel, Artistic Director. A stellar assembly of soloists include soprano Mireille Asselin, mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen, tenor John Tessier, and bass Dean Elzinga. Tickets are available here: https://tickets.riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7000.