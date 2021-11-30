Providence, RI (November 16, 2021) — FirstWorks, a Rhode Island non-profit dedicated to

building community through world-class arts, will present renowned composer, violinist, and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) and “The Telling” at 8pm on January 22, 2022 at WaterFire Arts Center. “The Telling” is a new collection of his original compositions with

instrumental solos, dance and chamber music — each exploring the question: how can we, the living, honor the lost? A Town Hall dialogue will follow the live concert.



In “The Telling,” artists will reflect upon and respond to the forces of crisis and communion in our lives, with performance stories of anger, anguish, and enduring hope. This convergence of artists will surround the audience with singers, dancers and strings at Providence’s majestic WaterFire Arts Center in a new creative partnership between WaterFire and FirstWorks. Featured collaborators are Melvin Chin (pianist), Dana Greenfield (director), MusicWorks Collective (string quartet), Becky Bass (soprano), Brandie Sutton (soprano), Albert Rudolph Lee(tenor), and Shura Baryshnikov (choreographer).

“Twin Stars: Diamond Variations for Dae’Anna “ is the centerpiece of the program,

incorporating movement for the first time. This complex chamber work by Roumain, with

libretto by Marc Bamuthi Joseph, is a cry for racial justice and a searing artistic response to the killing of Philando Castile who was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a police officer in 2016 while driving with his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her four-year-old daughter Dae’Anna.

“My brother Marc Bamuthi Joseph has found a way to look at the moment from the stars — the heavens — and in this, he elevated me above the fray, past the anger and rage, and into a space of healing and promise and empathy — most of all for Dae’Anna,” said Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR). “The stage may be our last bastion of democracy — a place where every voice can be heard and our musical diplomacy thrives.”

“This unique convergence of local-global creative forces promises to move our hearts and

minds forward,” said Kathleen Pletcher, FirstWorks Executive Artistic Director. “In the two

years DBR has served as FirstWorks Artistic Ambassador, he has been a wellspring in

furthering work that speaks to who we are as a society and our aspirations for a more just

world.”

The Telling: Original Works performed by DBR and collaborators include

● “I Have Nothing to Do Except Love” – Premiere live performance

● “They Still Want to Kill Us”

● “Love is the Only Word Sweeter than Black”

● “Twin Stars: Diamond Variations for Dae’Anna,” featuring MusicWorks Collective

Box Office Information

“The Telling” will premiere at the WaterFire Arts Center on January 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55 with a pay-what-you-can option, to offer equitable access. Tickets are available firstworks.org or by calling 401-421-4278. A Town Hall dialogue will follow the concert.



A month-long video exhibition titled “The Seeing,” produced through a creative partnership

between FirstWorks and Waterfire, will accompany the premiere performance of “The Telling,” on view at the Waterfire Arts Center from January 12 through February 6, 2022. The free installation will feature seven film works scored by Daniel Bernard Roumain.