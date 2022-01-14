Governor Dan McKee’s office and administration today announced the community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, January 15.

Community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Saturday, January 15 in Central Falls, Lincoln, Newport, Warwick, Wakefield, and Cranston.

Registration is recommended for these clinics. To register, visit C19VaccineRI.org and click “Upcoming Community Vaccination Clinics.”

In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine is available at state vaccination sites including the Rhode Island Convention Center and Sockanosset Cross Road, in many healthcare providers’ offices and pharmacies throughout Rhode Island.

More information about COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at C19VaccineRI.org.