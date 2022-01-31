The Blizzard of ’22 was one for the record books … literally. The state broke the official one-day snowfall record with over 19″ of snow measured at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

We’re sharing some reader photos from the storm below. Thanks for some great pics!

Photo by Erin W. (Portsmouth)

Photo by Vijay R.

Photo by Chanice R.

Photo by Vijay R.

A new way to measure snow! (Photo by Jared P.)

Photo by Vijay R.

Photo by Vijay R.

Photo by Brian V (Sommerville, MA)

Photo by Allison B. (Narragansett)

Photo by Chanice R.

Photo by Sue S

