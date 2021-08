We asked readers to submit photos from Tropical Storm Henri. Thanks to all who contributed!

Check out some of our favorites in the gallery below. We’ll be updating the gallery Monday as more photos are submitted.

From Felicia L. in Newport

From Jay Y.

From Andrea S

From Jody W.

From Patrick G.

From Nadine R. in North Kingstown

From Margaret R.

From Mary Beth D.

From TA RA

From Pete V.