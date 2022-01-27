Norma May Sterneman Scaldino, 94 passed away peacefully at Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on January 2, 2022. She was the wife of the late Joseph Salvatore Scaldino, who she had been married to for 66 years.



Norma was born in Newport, RI to Daniel W and Ruth V Brigham Sterneman of Newport on September 24, 1927



Norma was a member of the St Paul’s Church Woman’s Society for many years and also worked at the New England Telephone and Telegraph company in Newport before raising her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda M Therrien and her husband, Brad of California and her son Robert B Scaldino of Texas.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband and her sister Frances E Dunski of Portsmouth, RI.



Norma enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and going out to lunches with her sister and cousins.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Village House for their excellent care over the past few years.

Services will be private.