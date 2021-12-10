Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Stowe, Vermont.
Friday, December 10
- Stowe Winter Carnival Hockey Tournament at Stowe Arena
- 7:30 am to 5 pm – Stowe Mountain Resort Operating Hours
- 8 am to 9 am – Vigor Cold Classes at The Spa at Spruce Peak
- 9 am – Snowshoe/Hike To The Chapel at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm to 2 pm – Rock Climbing at Trapp Family Lodge
- 5 pm to 5:30 pm – Alchemist Brewery Tours at Alchemist Brewery
- 7 pm – A musical production of A Christmas Carol at Stowe Community Church
- 8 pm – Live music with Kaleta & Super Yamba Band with Mikahely at Zenbarn
Saturday, December 11
- 7:30 am to 5 pm – Stowe Mountain Resort Operating Hours
- 9 am to 10:30 am – Sugar Maple Snowshoe Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 10 am to 11 am – Morning Yoga at Spruce Peak
- 10 am to 11 am – Spruce Loop Snowshoe Tour at The Cottage
- 10 am to 12 pm – Cookie Decorating Workshop at River Arts
- 11 am to 12:30 pm – Von Trapp Family History Talk at Trapp Family Lodge
- 11 am to 1 pm – Intermediate Snowshoe Tour at The Cottage
- 11 am to 3 pm – Stowe Winter Farmers’ Market at Stowe Cider
- 12 pm to 3 pm – Complimentary Wine Tasting at Dedalus Wine
- 1 pm to 2 pm – Von Trapp Brewery Tour at Trapp Brewery & Bierhall
- 2 pm – The Grinch Cupcake Decorating Class at Deb’s Place
- 3:30 pm to 5 pm – Elan Ballet Theatre presents Clara Dreams at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Twilight Snowshoe Tour at The Cottage
- 4 pm to 6 pm – Wine Tasting at Trapp Family Lodge
- 4 pm to 6 pm – Evening Wine Tasting at Lounge Terrace at rapp Family Lodge
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Cider Saturday with Giovanina Bucci at Stowe Cider
- 5 pm to 5:30 pm – Alchemist Brewery Tours at Alchemist Brewery
- 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm – Evening Yoga at Spruce Peak
- 7 pm – A musical production of A Christmas Carol at Stowe Community Church
- 9 pm – Live music with Jaded Ravins at Tacos and Taps
Sunday, December 12
- 7:30 am to 5 pm – Stowe Mountain Resort Operating Hours
- 9 am to 10 am – Meet The Cows Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 10 am to 11 am – Morning Yoga at Spruce Peak
- 10 am to 11 am – Spruce Loop Snowshoe Tour at The Cottage
- 11 am to 12 pm – Second Sunday Family Outing at Wiessner Woods
- 11 am to 12 pm – Intro to Cross Country Skiing at The Cottage
- 1 pm to 2 pm – Rock Climbing at Trapp Family Lodge
- 1 pm to 2:30 pm – Sugar Maple Tour at Trapp Family Lodge
- 2 pm to 3 pm – Snow Games at The Cottage
- 2 pm to 3:30 pm – A musical production of A Christmas Carol at Stowe Community Church
- 3 pm to 4 pm – Afternoon Yoga at Spruce Peak
- 3:30 pm to 5 pm – Elan Ballet Theatre presents Clara Dreams at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
- 4 pm to 5 pm – Twilight Snowshoe Tour at The Cottage
- 5 pm to 5:30 pm – Alchemist Brewery Tours at Alchemist Brewery