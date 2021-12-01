Here’s the latest National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Stowe, Vermont. Today:A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tonight:A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 3 to 8 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday:A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then rain showers. High near 40. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday Night:Rain showers likely before 3am, then rain and snow showers likely between 3am and 4am, then snow showers likely after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday:A 50 percent chance of snow showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Saturday:A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night:A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday:Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night:A 50 percent chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday:Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night:A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 17 mph.

Tuesday:Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

NWS Forecast for: Stowe VT

Issued by: National Weather Service Burlington, VT

Last Update:4:36 am EST Dec 1, 2021