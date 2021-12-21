Last-minute shopping got ya down? Never fear – we’ve got a few favorites with fun gift ideas who are open through Christmas Eve. Here’s your chance to shop local!

Newport Music opened this summer at 142 Bellevue Ave at the intersection with Memorial Drive. The store is well stocked for the holidays with gifts ranging from high-end guitars from Fender and Gibson to kid-size ukeleles that look great under a tree. Click here for more.

Charter Books opened during the pandemic and quickly became an area favorite. The store features a First Edition’s Club and a well-stocked kid’s section. For more on Charter Books, click here.

Steve Iwanski, Owner of Charter Books

Coastal Queen Cruises is expected to be as busy as ever sailing Newport in 2022 – buy gift cards for the upcoming season on their website here.

Jane Pickens Film and Events Center has Christmas movies and more this season including first-run films, No Time to Die, Spencer and Belfast. They’ve also got gift cards available in the lobby and online here.

Support the Newport Art Museum this Christmas with a gift card or membership. Founded in 1912, the museum is a not-so-hidden gem on the island. Details here.

Brick Alley (Photo: Peter Silvia)

Restaurant Gift Cards – Business at Newport’s award-winning restaurants tends to slow down after Christmas, so now is a great time to purchase gift cards to use in the New Year. Check out a few of our favorites below – many have online links to purchase gift cards.

Brick Alley

Diego’s

The Mooring

White House Tavern