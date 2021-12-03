Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 4 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.

SantaCon is a free-to-attend non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year for charity. It’s a mass gathering where people dress in Santa Claus costumes or as other Christmas / Holiday characters and parade throughout Newport and several cities around the world.

According to a Facebook Event, SantaCon Newport will run from 12 pm to 7 pm and will make stops at Celtica at 12 pm, Skiff at 1 pm, a stop for a group photo at 2:30 pm, a stop at Fastnet at 3 pm, and One Pelham East at 4:30 pm. The event will conclude with live music with Rusty until 6:30 pm at One Pelham East.

Prizes are awarded to the best dressed Santa and winner of the Santa dance-off. Participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys For Tots.

More Event Details From The Organizers

SantaCon is BACK! Santa is returning to Newport after what felt like an eternity! We will be supporting the Toys for Tots Drive and other great local charities.

SantaCon is a free-to-attend event, but each Santa is required to bring an unwrapped toy or two for the drive!

What is SantaCon you may ask? SantaCon is a free-to-attend non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year for charity. It is a mass gathering where people dress in Santa Claus costumes or as other Christmas / Holiday characters and parade throughout Newport and several cities around the world.

Dust off your Santa suit, gather your Elves & make sure the Reindeer are feed and ready! Santa is going to land his sled in Newport! Santa’s elves have been working diligently to plan, so each chimney stop will be a great time and even better than previous years!