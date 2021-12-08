Mary E. (Collins) Anthony of North Kingstown and Newport, RI died peacefully at Kent County Hospital on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Mary was born to Mary E. (Kirby) Collins and Joseph P. Collins on June 29, 1954. Mary attended St. Mary’s School and three years of St. Catherine’s Academy before it closed in 1971. Mary graduated from Rogers High School in 1972. She enjoyed working in healthcare, in various roles at Newport Hospital over the course of 15 years including as a nursing assistant in the Vanderbilt Unit, and later in the EKG Department. Mary also worked as a nursing assistant in various nursing homes in Newport. Mary really loved working with the elderly, she had a good and kind heart.

Mary is survived by her husband Robert D. Anthony, and her son, Robert L. Anthony, both of North Kingstown, RI. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers William K. Collins (Darlene), and Robert J. Collins, her nephew Todd J. Collins (Crystal), her grandniece Maddy E. Collins, grandnephew Logan M. Collins, cousins Michael Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, Dennis Sullivan, Tom Sullivan, Mary Cudworth, Susan (Cudworth) Isacco, Ronald Cudworth, Michael Cudworth, Scott Cudworth, and various relatives in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Mary was pre-deceased by her parents, and her sister Carolyn E. Collins

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, December 13, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport at 9:30 AM. Burial will be private. Family and friends are invited to the funeral Mass with masks, and social distancing precautions being observed. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in Mary’s memory is encouraged.